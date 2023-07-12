Watson violates entry ban, retreats after arriving late to whaling event — video

Radical anti-whaling activist Paul Watson’s vessel ‘John Paul de Joria’, barred a week ago from entering within 12 nautical miles from the baselines of the Faroe Islands, Sunday publicly violated the entry ban in pursuit of a whaling event taking place in Tórshavn.

As word spread of a 78-strong group of pilot whales spotted off the southwestern coast of Streymoy with subsequent herding to Tórshavn’s Sandagerði beach, Watson and his crew moved quickly to attend the action, disregarding their order from the Faroese government to stay out of the 12-mile limit.

Patrol vessels Tjaldrið and Hvidbjørnen trailed the fast-going ‘John Paul de Joria’, struggling to keep up; however when reaching the outskirts of Tórshavn’s Eastern Harbour, Captain Watson and his crew gave up presumably after learning that the ‘grind’ event was already over and dealt with, without issue reported.

Police chief Michael Boolsen told government-funded broadcaster KvF that Mr. Watson could expect to be fined for breaking the law, adding that a more severe punishment is likely in case of repeat offense.

Høgni Hoydal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said he was not surprised by Mr. Watson’s actions, stressing that his breach of the 12-mile limit calls for consequences.

“I don’t think he got anything out of it, except for provoking the Faroese and our sense of justice,” Mr. Hoydal noted.

After the failed attempt at disrupting Sunday’s grind, the ‘John Paul de Joria’ retreated to outside the 12-mile limit.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the special prohibition order for the Jamaica-registered ‘research vessel’ to enter within the 12-mile limit had been issued because “representatives of the ship’s crew have publicly expressed an unequivocal intention to conduct activities, which, in so far these activities are landward the outer limit of the territorial sea of the Faroe Islands, are inconsistent with international law and relevant municipal law of the Faroe Islands.”