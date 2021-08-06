Voxbotn set for August 21st-22nd, Tórshavn Culture Night for September 10th

Two major events in the Faroese capital, the Voxbotn music festival and the Tórshavn Culture Night, are set to be held on August 21st and 22nd and on September 10th, respectively, without Covid-related restrictions.

The Government of the Faroe Islands announced on August 3rd that the official recommended maximum limit for public gatherings, allowing for no more than 500 people to gather at the same time in one place, will be lifted on August 10th.

Tórshavn Culture Night, which was postponed earlier this year, is thus now set for September 10th according to information agency Visit Tórshavn.

As per tradition on the day of the Culture Night, businesses and establishments in Tórshavn extend their opening hours, with museums and art galleries busy and live music performed across town both outdoors and indoors.

Citing the Covid situation, the Tórshavn Culture Night was called off last year as well as being postponed at the last minute when it was planned to take place this June.

Meanwhile, Vox Entertainment, organizers of the highly popular Voxbotn music event at the Vágsbotn square, have announced that this year it will indeed take place on August 20th and 21st after a series of Covid-themed cancellations earlier.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this year’s Voxbotn is being substantially enlarged and will span two days instead of the usual one day. Technically, according to Vox Entertainment, the postponed Voxbotn 2020 will take place on Friday August 20th while Voxbotn 2021 will take place on Saturday August 21st.

The first artist for this year’s lineup, DJ Robin Schulz, has been announced with more names to follow, according to Vox.

All tickets purchased for Voxbotn 2020 will still be valid for August 20th, we’re told, with refunds available for those who prefer, via the Voxbotn website before August 11th.

Tickets for both days can be purchased via ebillett.fo.

While restrictions on public gatherings are set to be lifted as of August 10th with a reference to low infection numbers and the fact that a large portion of the Faroese population has been vaccinated, the Government still recommends that organizers of major events require attendees to be tested negative for Covid-19.

“Most people have now had the opportunity to become vaccinated, which is why it is safe to ease restrictions, but this means that each individual will have greater responsibility both for themselves and others,” Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen said.

Currently, over 56 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and the Faroe Islands currently have 22 active Covid cases. A total 987 cases have been registered in Faroe, of which 963 have subsequently been declared healthy.

Two people have died with Covid in the Faroe Islands. The first death was reported on January 5th, a man who’d been hospitalized with a serious illness prior to contracting Covid. The second one was reported on July 31st; the person had reportedly been admitted to the National Hospital of the Faroe Islands, with no additional information released so far.