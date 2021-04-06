Voxbotn music festival postponed again

The Voxbotn music festival in Tórshavn which takes place annually on the last Saturday of June, could not take place as planned last summer, and will neither be held this April. At first the event was moved to September 5th last year, then to the spring of 2021, April 10th. But as it turns out, there will be no festival this weekend.

Although the situation regarding Covid-19 in the Faroe Islands appears to be firmly under control, the government still does not approve of large gatherings such as the ones that were commonplace at festivals pre-Covid.

Hence Voxbotn has been postponed for a couple of weeks, according to the organizers of the event.

“We are all hoping that this unfortunate Covid situation will look better in a couple of weeks,” they said in a statement. “But of course organizers want to follow the government’s guidelines and do our part in ensuring that the Faroe Islands get a lively and safe concert day — hopefully sometime next month.”

More information will become available in a week or two, we’re told; but for now, the fate of Voxbotn 2021 remains unclear. Meanwhile all tickets purchased for the 2020 Voxbotn festival are still valid, according to the event organizers.