Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Vónin expands further in fishing gear, fish farming systems

By Bui Tyril
Vónin’s headquarters, Fuglafjørður. Image credits: Bui Tyril.

With a steady pace of product development in trawl nets and trawl doors, gear maker Vónin is likewise expanding its already sizeable footprint in aquaculture equipment, reportedly with a new unit to be opened in Scotland.

While we weren’t able to have the Scotland story confirmed as of this writing, we’ve received information earlier from a Vónin employee that sales of aquaculture equipment has been growing rapidly there in the last couple of years or so. 

Among recently developed pieces of fishing gear that is being well received among skippers is the Twister, a new generation of trawl doors.

“In engineering the new Twister pelagic doors, Vónin started from the same principles known from the highly successful Tornado design, and have in addition to that incorporated shutters that allow the lift force from the flow to be altered on the lower and upper part of the trawl door,” we’re told. “The new Twisters have already proven that they surpass previous designs in terms of spreading force, and are prepared for an active control system that will make these the first-ever smart doors.”

Read more…

