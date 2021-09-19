Video: Sonic Surf Norðradalur

One of the sonically most impressive locations in the Faroe Islands is the rocky beach of Norðradalur, a small and picturesque village on the western coast of Streymoy with a perfect view of the small island Koltur. Located just north of Syðradalur and south of Skælingur, Norðradalur is a well known destination for sightseeing, hiking and climbing. Only a very few people live here, however the driving distance to central Tórshavn is only about 20 minutes via the mountain road Oyggjarvegur, the only road connection to Norðradalur. The surrounding landscape is steep and dramatic, with the iconic Dalagjógv gorge running through all the way from the mountains down to the sea, making a spectacular delta. The seaside is rugged and difficult to approach, virtually impossible by boat, and has huge surf with an awe-inspiring sound. Video and audio recorded at the Norðradalur seaside on September 15th, 2021.