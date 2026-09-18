Value of Faroese salmon exports surges by one billion DKK

The Faroe Islands’ total export value reached nearly 14.5 billion DKK (1.94bn EUR) between August 2025 and July 2026, marking a 1.5bn DKK increase on the previous 12-month period, a nearly 12-percent growth. The increase is primarily driven by a surge in seafood exports, rising by as much as 1.8bn DKK, or almost 15 percent, according to Statistics Faroe Islands.

Exports of farmed salmon led the charge, soaring by nearly 1bn DKK (130 million EUR) in value, more than 17 percent, to approximately 6.8bn DKK, based on a volume increase of over 25,000 tonnes i.e. about one-fourth. Cod, haddock, saithe, herring, and capelin also saw notable gains, while exports of mackerel, fish feed, and fishmeal declined.

While seafood exports performed exceptionally well, the ‘non-fish category’ dropped significantly by 262mn DKK, corresponding to a decline of more than 27 percent. Combining the massive gains in fish with the losses in non-fish products, the net increase for all exports comes out to 1.5bn DKK.

Read more…