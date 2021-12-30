Vágur’s New Year’s Festival back on track with indoors events still off

The traditional, world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations in the town of Vágur on the island Suðuroy are set to kick off on Friday December 31st.

In a statement titled “Vágur’s New Year’s Festival: We Will Celebrate Despite Covid”, the local New Year’s Committee announced that the Festival will be held this time around with somewhat less restrictions compared to last year.

“Vágur’s New Year’s Festival is probably the largest and most widely known New Year’s Eve celebrations event in the Faroe Islands, every ear attracting people to Vágur on the last day of the year,” the statement read. “Last year the Covid situation took its toll on the celebrations and that will to a degree be true of this year as well, although much of the well known program will be run like normal.”

Normally Vágur’s New Year’s Festival program consists of a combination of indoors and outdoors events. Indoors activities include a public breakfast free of charge for residents and visitors alike, a large children’s event at Vágs Høll and a major public dance party after the main bonfire and fireworks show.

“However,” we’re told, “due to the Covid situation, all indoors events have been cancelled. Outdoors events will nonetheless be taking place as normal.”

Official program:

10.00 am The annual Church Run from Church of Vágur to the Church of Porkeri and return — free of charge, everyone is welcome.

11.40 pm Candle light trails to Eggjarnar, at Fjallið and at the Beach will be lit.

11.45 pm Grand Torch Parade — men leaving from Vágur Shipyard, women leaving from Meinigheitshúsið.

12.00 am Grand Torch Parade arrives at the Triangle. The hymn “Tíðin rennur sum streymur í á” to be sung jointly before the torching of the boat and the onset of the biggest fireworks show in the Faroe Islands.

Everyone, meanwhile, is asked to follow the official anti-Covid recommendations.