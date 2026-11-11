Vágur commits 14 million DKK to landmark cultural center

The Municipal Council of Vágur, Suðuroy, has voted unanimously to move forward with the construction of a new cultural center inside Vágur School. The project, approved during a council meeting in late October, carries a total estimated price tag of 13.7 million DKK (1.83mn EUR).

According to Bjarni Johansen, the mayor of Vágur, the municipal council has not undertaken an investment of this scale in 20 to 25 years. The 13.7mn DKK budget covers construction, engineering design, and project management.

Unused space

The new cultural hub for the 1,300-strong community of Vágur will be built inside the school’s old swimming pool facility. While the idea for a school auditorium was first proposed back in 2016 and revisited in 2021, the municipality’s technical department has since expanded the blueprints into a multi-purpose cultural center.

Once completed, the facility will include:

• A modern auditorium with 150 seats and a total capacity for more than 200 people, outfitted with professional sound and lighting;

• Dedicated spaces for the local Music School, including rehearsal rooms;

• Reception area, lounge spaces, storage facilities, and a serving kitchen.

According to the municipal council, the center is designed to serve both students during school hours and the wider community in the evenings. It will host concerts, lectures, theater productions, cinema screenings, band practices, and meetings.

“The cultural center gives us all more opportunities and is a major cultural step forward for Vágur School, as well as a breakthrough for everyone in Vágur and across Suðuroy,” said Levi Rikshamar Mørk, chair of Vágur Municipality’s Cultural Committee, noting that the Music School will also receive a much-needed upgrade.

As for the project timeline, preparations are now underway, with construction expected to begin as soon as possible. Building work is estimated to take between 14 and 16 months, putting the cultural center on track to open in the spring of 2028.