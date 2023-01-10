Vagar reports near record-high numbers of air passengers for 2022

Roughly 406,500 travelers passed through Vagar Airport last year, making 2022 the second-best year for the Airport in terms of passenger throughput.

According to statistics published by the airport’s website, the year came close to beating the all-time record from 2019, which saw some 424,300 passengers going through the airport terminals.

For perspective, in 2021 and 2020, when the tourism industry was severely impacted by the Covid situation, the total numbers of travelers amounted to 239,000 and 179,800, respectively. In 2018, by contrast, the corresponding figure was 377,800.

A closer look at last year’s statistics makes it evident that most of the air passengers visited the islands during the summer months. Whereas, unsurprisingly, the best month of the year was July, with 61,700 people checking through the airport, the month showing the lowest throughput was February, which saw a meager 13,900 passengers going through Vagar.