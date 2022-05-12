Unn Patursson nominated for the 2022 Nordic Council Music Prize

Faroese singer and composer Unn Paturson has been nominated for this year’s Nordic Council Music Prize for her work on the album 1902, which was released last year by the ensemble KATA, of which Patursson is also a member.

Last year, the Nordic Council Music Prize was won by a Faroese artist — Eivør.

“With the release of the album 1902, composer Unn Paturson has managed to reinterpret traditional music of the Faroe Islands in a way that is both exciting and captivating for the modern listener,” the rationale reads.

“The original Faroese melodies have all been arranged for a female vocal quintet (ensemble KATA) of which Unn Paturson is also an ensemble member. Although KATA’s first collaboration revolved around their fascination with Bulgarian folk music, few or no traces of that initial inspiration are to be heard in this new album.”

“The title of the album refers to the year when traditional Faroese music was first recorded on a phonograph. Most of the melodies are quite old, some of them originating from medieval times. Their lyrical and spiritual qualities are further enhanced by a sparse use of electronics, percussion and other instruments resulting in a fascinating musical expression which appears modern and ancient at the same time.”