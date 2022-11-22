Underwater lighting becomes an international hit for JT Electric

Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of its founding these days, Fuglafjørður-based electrical engineering firm JT Electric is experiencing rapid international growth.

Over the last four years, the company has seen its sales multiply in key export markets and branches established abroad, most notably in Scotland, where the company acquired Sterner Aquatech, of Inverness, about two years ago.

A subsidiary was likewise established in Poland as well as a sales office in Denmark, according to CEO Suni Justinussen.

One main focus of the business has been, and remains, the aquaculture industry, whose demand for underwater electrical applications has been rising in recent years. On the back of that demand, JT Electric has developed several of its own products and services, including a standard solution for underwater lighting that is being used in the aquaculture business around the world.

“Demand for our products such as OceanLight has by far exceeded our expectations,” Mr. Justinussen noted.

