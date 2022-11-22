fbpx
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
HomeFisheries & AquacultureUnderwater lighting becomes an international hit for JT Electric
BusinessFisheries & Aquaculture

Underwater lighting becomes an international hit for JT Electric

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
0
3
Fish farm at Velbastaður on the west coast of Streymoy, with Hestur visible across the fjord. Image credits: Ólavur Frederiksen — FaroePhoto.com.

Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of its founding these days, Fuglafjørður-based electrical engineering firm JT Electric is experiencing rapid international growth.

Over the last four years, the company has seen its sales multiply in key export markets and branches established abroad, most notably in Scotland, where the company acquired Sterner Aquatech, of Inverness, about two years ago. 

A subsidiary was likewise established in Poland as well as a sales office in Denmark, according to CEO Suni Justinussen.

One main focus of the business has been, and remains, the aquaculture industry, whose demand for underwater electrical applications has been rising in recent years. On the back of that demand, JT Electric has developed several of its own products and services, including a standard solution for underwater lighting that is being used in the aquaculture business around the world.

“Demand for our products such as OceanLight has by far exceeded our expectations,” Mr. Justinussen noted.

Read more…

Previous articleThree Faroese persons listed among 100 wealthiest in Kingdom of Denmark
Bui Tyril
Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

?
This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out.
×