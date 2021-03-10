Two new cases of Covid confirmed in Faroe

Two cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Faroe Islands on March 8th, following one-and-a-half week of Covid-free status.

Both cases were found among travelers arriving via Vagar Airport last Sunday, with both having been placed in quarantine.

The two cases are the first cases confirmed in the country since mid February. According to health authorities, however, there has been no community spread in the country in six weeks.

With the two new cases, the total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands has reached 660, of which 657 have subsequently been declared negative and one has died, however, according to health authorities that person had been hospitalized with “other series health issues” prior to testing positive for Covid-19. The current number of active cases is two.

More than 233.000 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands, and more than 4,000 people have been vaccinated, corresponding to eight percent of the country’s population.

Some 3,800 people have received both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, that’s 7.2 percent of the population.

Statistics from Our World in Data show that the Faroe Islands are well ahead of the other Nordic countries when it comes to vaccinating the population.

As of March 8th, the Faroe Islands have administered 16.51 vaccine doses per 100 people, whereas Denmark and Iceland, for example, have administered 12.83 and 12.32 respectively.

Faroese authorities are expecting most people over the age of 15 to have received the vaccine by July.