‘Trom’ crime series claims two Golden Nymph Awards at Montecarlo

Faroese-Danish crime TV drama ‘Trom’ received two Golden Nymph Awards at the Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on Tueday.

The series itself was awarded the Jury Special Prize in the Fiction category, while lead actor Ulrich Thomsen, who plays Hannis Martinsson in the series, was awarded the prize for Best Actor.

The series premiered on Viaplay in mid February and rights to broadcast it have also been purchased by BBC. So far the series spans only one season with six episodes and whether or not a new season will be made remains unclear at this point.

At the time it was announced that Trom had been nominated for a Golden Nymph Award, in May, Filipa Wallestam, chief content officer at NENT Group, owner of Viaplay, noted that Trom was the first Viaplay series to be nominated for this award.

Last month Trom screenwriter Torfinnur Jákupsson called the nomination “a pleasant surprise and a great honor”.

“The making of this series has been a journey from the unimaginable to proving the impossible and inspiring a new generation of Faroese filmmakers,” he stated. “It’s a pleasant surprise and a great honor to be nominated.”

Commenting on the news that the show had won the two awards, Jákupsson told Faroese newspaper Dimmalætting that it felt like a “great moment for the Faroe Islands and Faroese drama as a whole”.