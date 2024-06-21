Tórshavner Niels Juel Arge claims silver at European Masters Weightlifting Championship

At the European Masters weightlifting championship, held in Haugesund, Norway, Niels Juel Arge from Tórshavn managed to win a silver medal earlier this week and to set a new personal record, lifting a total of 200 kilograms—85 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk.

Arge competed in the age group 55-59 years, in the +109 kg category. He was not far behind the gold winner, Uwe Brettschneider from Germany, who won by 3 kg. In third place was Oliver Kaiser, also from Germany, with a total of 182 kg.

This is not Arge’s first time winning silver at the European Masters. It also happened at the 2022 championships in Raszyn, Poland, where he competed in the same age group and weight category and lifted a total of 197 kg, 80 kg in snatch and 117 in clean and jerk.