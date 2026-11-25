Tórshavn’s acclaimed fine-dining restaurant Paz has secured a spot among the world’s top 600 culinary destinations in the newly released 2027 La Liste rankings. Led by two-Michelin-star chef Poul Andrias Ziska, the Dr. Jacobsens Gøta venue jumped 10 points from last year to achieve a score of 85 out of 100—placing it ahead of Copenhagen’s famed Noma and cementing the Faroe Islands’ growing reputation on the international gastronomic map.

The raised ranking marks a significant leap forward for the restaurant, which is led by chef Poul Andrias Ziska and already holds two Michelin stars. In the previous year’s ranking, Paz received a score of 75, meaning its rating has jumped by 10 points over the past twelve months. Paz is the sole representative from the Faroe Islands on the global list of over 1,000 top establishments across 74 countries.

Describing the philosophy behind his multi-course tasting menu, Ziska states, “Every dish at Paz tells a story of the Faroe Islands—its wild seas, rugged landscapes, and time-honored traditions.”

Within the Nordic region, Paz stands among the elite, with only 15 Nordic restaurants achieving a higher score. Notably, the Tórshavn venue tied with Copenhagen’s Kong Hans Kælder at 85 points and outranked the world-famous Danish restaurant Noma, which scored 80. In the wider North Atlantic, Paz also placed well ahead of Iceland’s two entries, Dill and Matur & Drykkur, both of which scored 75.

At the very top of the 2027 rankings, 13 restaurants tied for first place with a score of 99.5. Stockholm’s Frantzén was the only Nordic restaurant to reach the top tier, alongside acclaimed dining rooms in France, the United States, Japan, China, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and Germany.