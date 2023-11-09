Tórshavn launches new events calendar Tímin

Tórshavn Municipality has just launched Tímin (the Hour), a calendar with an overview of events and activities taking place in the municipal area.

“Tímin is meant for cultural events, in a broad sense,” we’re told. “Everything from sports tournaments, theatre, music, art exhibits, gym for senior citizens, to readings, game nights and church services can be found at Tímin.”

“However, there are limits,” Tórshavn Municipality noted, adding that, for instance, sales, restaurant deals, and business workshops will not be included.

“Events comparable to business campaigns will not be included in Tímin.”

All organizers of cultural events in Tórshavn Municipality are eligible to become members and to post their events on Tímin, we’re further informed.

“Creating an account and posting events is simple and free of charge. In short, you need to find a good photo and enter the right information, in order to provide the user with sufficient information on where and when the event takes place, what it is about, and who is organizing it. All events posted on Tímin will be reviewed by Snarskivan [the Municipal Council’s office of public information], before they are made public.”

The calendar can be viewed in both Faroese and English.