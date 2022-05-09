Tórshavn celebrates centenary for arrival of first automobile in Faroe Islands

This past Friday marked one hundred years since the first automobile, a 1922 Ford T, arrived in the Faroe Islands.

To commemorate the centenary, the mayor of Tórshavn, Heðin Mortensen revealed a new monument at the Kongabrúgvin wharf in Tórshavn.

Many people had come to watch the unveiling and the assembled collection of old cars on display for the occasion, including a 96-year old Ford T from 1926, imported to the Faroes in 2007 by Hans Elmar Poulsen of Vatnsoyrar.

This car, currently the oldest car in existence in the Faroe Islands, is highly reminiscent of the first car, which was imported on May 6th 1922 to owners Johannes Olsen and Júst Sivertsen in Tórshavn.

In his speech, Mayor Mortensen noted how much Tórshavn as a town, and indeed Faroese society as a whole, has undergone change over the century passed since the first car arrived in the islands, and that the car is a phenomenon that has had a tremendous impact on society’s development throughout this period.

“We thus have all the more reason to celebrate the fact that a hundred years have now passed since we received the first car in Tórshavn,” the mayor said.