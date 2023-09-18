Tonight in Tórshavn: Bilingual reading at Reinsaríið

Literature promotion agency FarLit is hosting a bilingual reading at the Reinsaríið venue in Tórshavn on Tuesday, September 19th.

Faroese authors and translators will read in both Faroese and English at the event, we’re told; and Faroese-Canadian singer-songwriter Lena Anderssen, who sometimes also translates poetry on the side, will perform live as well.

Participating authors and translators include Marjun Syderbø Kjelnæs, Kim Simonsen, Sólrún Michelsen, Beinir Bergsson, Lív Maria Róadóttir Jæger, and Kalpana Vijayavarathan.

The event is hosted in colaboration with translator and interpreter Marita Thomasen, who resides in England and has translated several Faroese books into English.

FarLit, an agency under the Faroese Ministry of Social Affairs and Culture, is tasked with promoting Faroese literature abroad with the main object of getting contemporary original Faroese literature translated into, and published in, other languages. In this connection a number of translators are involved on annual basis in making English sample translations of Faroese poetry, short stories, novels and more.

The public event, which takes place at 8pm tonight, is free of charge.