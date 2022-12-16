fbpx
Saturday, December 17, 2022
HomeIngi's Lens‘Tis the season: Cathedral and Fort in the snow
Partial view of the Cathedral. Image credits: Ingi Sørensen.
Culture & TraditionIngi's Lens

‘Tis the season: Cathedral and Fort in the snow

Ingi Sørensen
By Ingi Sørensen

-

0
39

Here’s a view of the spire of the Cathedral in central Tórshavn in the snowfall shortly before Christmas. I’ve taken many shots of this spire with the lighthouse by the old Fort visible in the background, as have arguably many others. So much so that this scene has become a famous representation of the Faroes and in particular the island nation’s capital. The Cathedral houses many important events as well as regular services throughout the year including, for instance, concerts during holiday seasons. For all its charm and beauty, the Cathedral is not a big venue and thus not suitable for large gatherings. Nonetheless, it remains one of the most cherished and indeed iconic symbols of the Faroes and Faroese culture and tradition.

Previous article
Atlantic Airways sells historic A319 plane in fleet upgrade
Ingi Sørensen
Ingi Sørensenhttps://local.fo/the-faroe-islands-a-magical-land-ocean-safari-ingi-sorensen/

RELATED ARTICLES

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

?
This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out.
×