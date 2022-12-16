‘Tis the season: Cathedral and Fort in the snow

Here’s a view of the spire of the Cathedral in central Tórshavn in the snowfall shortly before Christmas. I’ve taken many shots of this spire with the lighthouse by the old Fort visible in the background, as have arguably many others. So much so that this scene has become a famous representation of the Faroes and in particular the island nation’s capital. The Cathedral houses many important events as well as regular services throughout the year including, for instance, concerts during holiday seasons. For all its charm and beauty, the Cathedral is not a big venue and thus not suitable for large gatherings. Nonetheless, it remains one of the most cherished and indeed iconic symbols of the Faroes and Faroese culture and tradition.