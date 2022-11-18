fbpx
Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeFinanceThree Faroese listed among 100 wealthiest people in Kingdom of Denmark
Finance

Three Faroese listed among 100 wealthiest people in Kingdom of Denmark

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
0
1
Portions of farmed Faroese salmon. Image credits: Bakkafrost.

Naming three persons from the Faroes included this year, Danish financial magazine Økonomisk Ugebrev earlier this month published its annual list of the top 100 richest persons and families in the Kingdom of Denmark, which includes Denmark, Greenland and Faroe.

Ranked at number 52 on the list, we find Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen and his mother, Oddvør Jacobsen, who own a combined 16 percent of the salmon farming company, and reportedly have a current net worth of 3.8 billion DKK (0.5 bn. EUR).

According to media reports, this is the third consecutive year the mother-and-son duo appears on the top 100 richest-person list.

The pair’s fortune, however, appears to have shrunk quite markedly since the published top 100 list of 2021, when their official net worth amounted to as much as 5.1 bn. DKK (0.7 bn. EUR), placing them at number 34 out of 100 a year ago.

With a net worth of 2.1 bn. DKK (0.3 bn. EUR), a third Faroese person appearing at number 87 on the latest top 100 list over the Kingdom of Denmark’s richest, is Rúni Bro Róin, of investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). 

Previous article‘We want to find witnesses in the Faroe Islands’ — relatives of missing Guo Xiaona plead for help
Alda Nielsdóttir
Alda Nielsdóttir
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

?
This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out.
×