Monday, July 17, 2023
The Emerald Arrives—video

The new Emerald, arriving at Tórshavn's East Harbour on July 13th, 2023.

Fishing company Havborg’s magnificent new factory trawler Emerald arrived in her home port of Tórshavn on July 13th, greeted by a sizeable of people gathered at the East Harbour to welcome the latest addition the Faroe Islands’ fleet of commercial fishing vessels.

Built in Turkey, the versatile trawler is equipped with processing plants for both shrimp and groundfish as well as fishmeal and fish oil.

“We set out to build a shrimper and then installed a cod filleting line as well and then by the way also a fishmeal plant,” said Havborg CEO Kaj Johannessen. “Because you need options, as fishing is a very risky business rife with uncertainties.”

The Emerald joins the 30-year old factory trawler Enniberg in the fishing enterprise founded and owned by famous former skipper Mortan Johannesen, Kaj Johannessen’s father.

