‘The Child’: Funky MonkeyRat goes soft electropop

On Friday March 18th, Faroese-Danish music group MonkeyRat, known for their hard-hitting funky style, will release their first electropop track on Tutl Records, ‘The Child’, featuring Anna Sofía Skoradal on lead vocals.

Anna Iachino wrote ‘The Child’ as a young teenager when her dream of becoming a dancer was destroyed “because of religion and culture,” according to herself. She added that this is the only poem she managed to keep hidden for all these years, until composer and bass virtuoso Arnold Ludvig found it — and composed music for it on Ableton Live.

When asked what words were to be read on Iachino’s behalf for her mother’s funeral, her poem ‘The Child’ came to mind as her mother’s mind became like that of a child with her dementia, free at last to express herself, laughing, singing, and clapping her hands for all to hear and cheer.

‘The Child’ is MonkeyRat’s first electronic song composed solely on Ableton Live by Ludvig and sung by up-and-coming rising star Skoradal.

A live performance of the song delighted the audiences at Copenhagen Winter Jazz Festival on February 26th, 2022 with MonkeyRat’s award winning musicians.

The genre is electropop, MonkeyRat’s first of its kind, recorded and mixed by Ludvig; additional mix and mastered by Kurt Uenala, a Grammy award nominated producer of Depeche Mode from New York now living in Iceland.

The track can be heard here: