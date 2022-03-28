Ten female immigrants at Vágar complete ‘Faroese As a Second Language’

Ten immigrant women who’ve been living on the island Vágar for a shorter or longer period of time each received a certificate for completing the Faroese As a Second Language course, which was celebrated on Thursday last week at the Sørvágur School.

“This is a big day for me and for all of us, and I am very pleased that we have been given the opportunity to attend this course,” Maria M. Nolsøe said in her speech, delivered in Faroese.

Maria, an immigrant from Venezuela, has lived in Sørvágur for five years, married to local resident Rúni Nolsøe.

The other nine originate from Peru, Thailand, the Philippines, France and Serbia.

The ten women are the first to have completed this Faroese language course in Vágar. This has been made possible through collaboration between Tórshavn Evening School, Vágar Municipality and Sørvágur Municipality, and fish farmer Hiddenfjord. The deal was signed last September.

“This is not the first time immigrants have received lessons in Faroese in Vágar,” we’re told. “Something similar was completed in Sørvágur in 2010, but this is the first time the lessons are organized in collaboration between the municipalities in Vágar and Tórshavn Evening School.”

The collaboration project is “part of a plan to integrate immigrants and make them feel welcome in the Faroes and become a part of the Faroese community.”