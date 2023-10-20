Teitur Lassen awarded National Culture Prize

On Wednesday, the Faroese National Culture Prize 2023 was awarded to musician Teitur Lassen at an awards ceremony in Vestmanna.

The prize, which carries a cash award of 150,000 DKK (20,000 EUR), was presented by Sirið Stenberg, the Faroese Minister for Social Affairs and Culture.

“Teitur Lassen is a multitalented musician, composer, poet, singer and producer,” the minister said. “As a singer/songwriter, Teitur has held mesmerizing and intimate concerts around the world for more than 20 years.”

Minister Stenberg went on to call Lassen “a shining star on the Faroese music scene.”

During the same event, translator Eilif Samuelsen was awarded the National Token of Respect, which includes a cash prize of 75,000 DKK.

“Being able to read Plato and Aristotle in Faroese is not a given. It is a gift for us all,” the rationale read.

Another award, the Special Gift, with a 20,000 DKK cash prize, was awarded artist and debater Ole Wich, whose artistic contributions include statues, videos, photography, and cover design. His public observations of sociocultural affairs are “spot-on” and “an important contribution to Faroese culture”, the minister stated.