Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Film & TV

Teaser announces premiere for Faroese-Danish crime series ‘Trom’

By Alda Nielsdóttir
This week the highly anticipated Faroese crime drama Trom will premiere on Nordic streaming service Viaplay, and we’re now given what’s supposed to be a glimpse of the series in a teaser released on January 24th.

The opening season of Trom, consisting of six episodes, follows main character Hannis Martinsson (Ulrich Thomsen), a journalist in Denmark who unexpectedly receives a message from Sonja, his estranged daughter, claiming that her life is in danger. Martinsson thus reluctantly returns to his native Faroe Islands to investigate the matter, only to stumble upon Sonjas dead body in the bloody waters of a whale hunt. His search for answers soon brings him into conflict with the local police and uncovers a web of secrets within the close-knit community.

Scripted by Torfinnur Jákupsson, the series is based on novels originally written by Jógvan Isaksen featuring the Martinsson character.

Apart from Danish actor Ulrich Thomsen as the lead, other prominent roles are filled by Danish actress Maria Rich and Faroese actor Olaf Johannessen. The remaining list of actors includes  Sissal Drew Hjaltalin, Mariann Hansen, Helena Heðinsdóttir, Hans Tórgarð, Gunnvá Zachariasen, and Búi Dam.

Alda Nielsdóttir
