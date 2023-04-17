Sushi Daily opens eatery in Tórshavn

International eatery chain Sushi Daily has opened a sushi restaurant in Tórshavn shopping mall SMS. The opening marks the 1,000-location strong chain’s entry into the tiny Faroe Islands market, which already had three sushi restaurants.

Sushi Daily reportedly have a presence in 11 different countries across Europe with in total about 1,000 sushi restaurants. The fact that they’ve now entered the Faroes could be seen as a sign of a relatively strong sushi demand in the island nation.

Founded by Korean Kelly Choi, Sushi Daily opened its first eatery in 2010, in Lyon, France. The chain promises “to always prepare the finest handmade sushi using whole fish and beautiful ingredients to craft every dish.”

The Faroe Islands’ first sushi restaurant, Etika, opened its doors in downtown Tórshavn back in 2009; last year saw two additional Etika restaurants established—one in Saltangará, Runavík and the other near the Tórsbreyt track field in Tórshavn.

With the arrival of Sushi Daily Føroyar on April 12th, there are now a total four sushi restaurants in the Faroes.