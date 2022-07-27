HomeLeisure and NatureSummer Sights & Sounds: Beach of Sandvík — video Leisure and NaturePlaces Summer Sights & Sounds: Beach of Sandvík — video By Bui Tyril July 27, 2022 0 2 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppReddItEmailPrintTelegramVK Video and audio from the beach of Sandvík, Suðuroy. Recorded on July 25th, 2022. Previous articleHigh point of the year: Ólavsøka just around the corner Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo RELATED ARTICLES Local Development Statue of Nólsoyar Páll placed at waterfront as Vágsbotnur square refurbished July 23, 2022 History Northernmost Eysturoy’s firm-minded locals July 16, 2022 Leisure and Nature Close encounter: rock face of southern Suðuroy’s western shoreline July 5, 2022 Most Recent High point of the year: Ólavsøka just around the corner July 27, 2022 Statue of Nólsoyar Páll placed at waterfront as Vágsbotnur square refurbished July 23, 2022 American rock band Steelheart, four more Faroese names join Summar Festival line-up July 22, 2022 Kalsoy attracts unprecedented numbers of visitors July 21, 2022 Load more