Summer season at hand as downtown market fair energizes Tórshavn—photos

Packed with people and buzzing with business, an area covering Vágsbotnur, Vaglið and more turned central Tórshavn into a scene of festivities and happy faces on Saturday. The occasion was threefold: the ‘Plantið eitt træ’ (Plant a Tree) event at Vaglið, part of Tórshavn Municipality’s Environmental Week public awareness program; the ‘Ein dagur á grynnuni’ (A Day at the Shoal) market fair showcasing Faroese produce such as seafood and meats; and, above all, perfect weather conveying the sense that summer is just around the corner.

The summer season for tourism had indeed already kicked in as of mid April, yet the weather remained a missing link somewhat —until now, that is.

Encouraging its citizenry to go greener as it were, the City Council offered saplings of various sorts, one for every household, to pick up at the Plant a Tree Event free of charge. A highly popular gesture that saw lots of people lining up.

The largest crowds, however, would gather in and around the A Day at the Shoal main tent on Tórsgøta where free refreshments were offered, with the outdoor sales booths and cafes at Vágsbotnur not far behind.

Unmistakably, with Tórshavn at its best, the galvanized atmosphere was rather reminiscent of a mini Ólavsøka.