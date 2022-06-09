fbpx
Friday, June 10, 2022
Music

Summartónar: Live music throughout the summer in all parts of the Faroe Islands

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
Sax player Kristina Thede Johansen of the trio EKA, performing last year at the Nordic House as part of the Summartónar program.

Once again, Summartónar, Faroe Islands Composers & Songwriters Festival, is organizing concerts across the islands throughout the summer months.

The festival, which has brought live music performances to all corners of the islands, started small in 1992 with 15 concerts in Tórshavn, Kirkjubø and Runavík. This year marks Summartónars 30th anniversary, and on this occasion dozens of concerts will take place all over the Faroes.

The festivals first concert of the year was on May 1st, and the last one will take place on September 11th.

Concerts and performances this summer include:

Marianna Winter: Blábar in Tórshavn, June 17th

Mattias Kapnas: Salt on Tvøroyri, July 10th 

Guðrið Hansdóttir: The Nordic House,

July 18th

Eli Tausen á Lava: The church in Vágur, August 5th

Joe & the Shitboys: Mentanarhúsið, the culture house in Fuglafjørður, September 3rd

The full program can be found here: https://summartonar.fo

Alda Nielsdóttir
Alda Nielsdóttir
