Monday, April 25, 2022
Stunning sights on a Sunday night

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
View from Norðradalur about half an hour before sunset on April 24, 2022. Image credits: Bui Tyril.

The summer season’s long days are well underway in the Faroe Islands, notwithstanding the occasional return of cold and bad weather this time of year. Amid such disappointing days, all of sudden, Sunday April 24th, offered the opposite — glorious weather in many places across the islands. Norðradalur on Streymoy served this magnificent view, with Koltur on the right and Hestur to the left of it and Sandoy including Trøllhøvdi centered, and even Suðuroy vaguely visible in the back. 

