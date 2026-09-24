Strong winds disrupt air travel at Vágar

As October draws close and most oystercatchers have flown south for the winter, this fall’s Faroese stormy season kicked in on Thursday, with several flights canceled at Vágar Airport. High winds triggered cancellations across major regional connections, grounding scheduled departures to Copenhagen, Billund, and Reykjavík.

Notably, a Scat Airlines charter flight from Astana carrying the Kazakhstan national football team was among the cancellations, disrupting their travel ahead of Saturday’s match against the Faroe Islands at Tórsvøllur.

Sustained winds reaching 13.86 to 14.75 meters per second (31 to 33 mph) forced airlines including national carrier Atlantic Airways to alter schedules as blustery autumn weather took firm hold of the North Atlantic archipelago.

The disruptions highlight the unique operational challenges at Vágar Airport, the sole aviation gateway to the Faroe Islands. Perched on an exposed plateau 85 meters above sea level right next to Lake Sørvágsvatn (a.k.a. Leitisvatn), the runway is highly susceptible to local terrain-induced turbulence. When strong southerly and south-westerly airflows push across the island Vágar, they generate severe crosswinds, wind shear, and low-lying stratus clouds that routinely drop visibility below safe landing minimums.

With Atlantic Airways and other regional carriers forced to cancel flights, stranded travelers are advised to monitor real-time updates directly via the Vágar Airport Arrivals and Departures Board. Passengers can expect automatic re-bookings on the next available flights once conditions clear, which weather models suggest might stabilize heading into the weekend as wind speeds gradually ease. Meanwhile, we’re told, the airport’s terminal amenities, including the duty-free shop and café, remain open to accommodate those waiting out the gale.

The weather has also severely impacted the maritime lifelines of the Faroes. Bus and ferry operator SSL confirmed that multiple ferry connections had been heavily altered or suspended for safety. The exposed Route 66 connecting Sandur and Skúvoy has been entirely halted until conditions improve. Furthermore, international operators have had to shuffle schedules; Smyril Line brought forward its scheduled departure of the Norröna cruise ferry out of Seyðisfjörður, Iceland, to dodge the worst of the advancing North Atlantic front.

For stranded travelers, relief appears to be on the horizon. The forecast from the national weather service (Veðurstova Føroya) indicates that the near-gale-force southerly winds will run their course overnight. Thus by Friday morning, airflows are expected to shift southwest and dial back to more manageable speeds, bringing a mix of scattered autumn showers and clearer skies. Flight operations and maritime routes are anticipated to progressively return to normal schedules ahead of the weekend as pressure systems stabilize.