Strong Faroese display ends in familiar 2–2 draw as play-off hopes hinge on Monday

KOŠICE, SLOVAKIA—For the fifth time in five UEFA Nations League matches this autumn, the Faroe Islands walked off the pitch with a draw, earning an impressive yet bittersweet 2–2 result away against group winners Slovakia on Friday evening.

Playing in front of a lively crowd at the Košická futbalová aréna, Eyðun Klakstein’s side once again proved they can go toe-to-toe with the Group C3 favorites. Having already held Slovakia earlier in the campaign, the Faroe Islands delivered another courageous performance—coming agonizingly close to a famous victory before settling for their second straight 2–2 away draw following last month’s result in Kazakhstan.

Team captain Viljormur Davidsen was named Player of the Match after leading by example on both ends of the pitch and converting a crucial first-half penalty.

Stepping up

Slovakia started brightly and struck first in the 17th minute, when forward Erik Prekop finished off a setup from Dávid Hancko to put the hosts ahead 1–0. Buoyed by the opening goal, Slovakia pushed hard to double their lead immediately afterward, carving out three big chances in quick succession. David Strelec (20’), Lukáš Haraslín (21’), and Milan Škriniar (23’) all forced shots on target, only to be denied by a resolute Faroese backline and goalkeeper Mattias Lamhauge.

Having survived the early Slovakian barrage, the Faroe Islands gradually grew into the game. After Jákup Andreasen saw a shot blocked in the 27th minute, the visitors’ growing confidence paid off two minutes later when they were awarded a penalty.

Captain Viljormur Davidsen stepped up in the 30th minute and calmly converted from the spot to level the score at 1–1. Slovakia threatened late in the half through Dávid Hancko and Lukáš Haraslín, while Hanus Sørensen had a late effort blocked in first-half stoppage time as the teams went into the break on even terms.

Within inches

Just three minutes into the second half, the Faroe Islands stunned the home crowd with a brilliantly crafted team goal. Hanus Sørensen threaded a sharp pass inside to Petur Knudsen, who timed his run to perfection, beat a Slovakian defender with a neat piece of skill, and squared the ball across goal for Áki Samuelsen to poke into the net for a 2–1 lead in the 48th minute.

The visitors came within inches of extending their advantage to 3–1 just past the hour mark. Shortly after Samuelsen picked up a yellow card in the 64th minute, Petur Knudsen rattled the crossbar at the end of a sweeping Faroese counterattack, squandering a golden chance to put the game out of reach. Immediately following the chance, manager Eyðun Klakstein refreshed his attack with a triple substitution, bringing on Jóannes Bjartalíð, Poul Kallsberg, and Adrian Justinussen for Géza Dávid Turi, Samuelsen, and Hanus Sørensen.

Right-back Jóannes Danielsen tested the Slovakian keeper with a shot on target in the 69th minute—seconds before picking up a yellow card of his own—as the Faroe Islands continued to look dangerous. However, Slovakia found a controversial equalizer in the 74th minute.

After substitute Robert Boženík had a shot blocked in the 72nd minute, Lukáš Haraslín found the net in a chaotic sequence in which a Slovakian player—who appeared to be standing in an offside position—heavily obstructed goalkeeper Mattias Lamhauge’s view and movement. Following a brief VAR check, the goal stood at 2–2.

Far from settling into a purely defensive shell, the Faroe Islands threatened late on through a Poul Kallsberg shot on target (77’) and an Andrias Edmundsson effort that drifted just wide of the post (79’), shortly before Meinhard Olsen replaced Petur Knudsen for the final ten minutes.

Despite a late booking for Edmundsson in the 82nd minute and a pair of late Slovakian corners as the clock ticked toward 90, the Faroese defense stood firm through stoppage time to secure a hard-earned point.

All to play for on Monday

While the unbeaten run is a testament to the team’s resilience, the familiar frustration of another draw leaves the Faroe Islands needing a victory in their final group match on Monday. With Moldova defeating Kazakhstan 2–1 earlier on Friday, the battle for second place—and a spot in the March 2027 League B promotion play-offs—will go down to the wire:

Pos Team Points Status 1 Slovakia 11 pts Promoted to League B 2 Moldova 7 pts Play-off spot 3 Faroe Islands 5 pts Must win Monday 4 Kazakhstan 2 pts Bottom of group

At a glance

• Final Score: Slovakia 2–2 Faroe Islands (HT: 1–1)

• Venue: Košická futbalová aréna, Košice, Slovakia

• Player of the Match: Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands)

• Goals:

Slovakia: Erik Prekop (17′ – assist Dávid Hancko), Lukáš Haraslín (74′)

Faroe Islands: Viljormur Davidsen (30′ pen.), Áki Samuelsen (48′ – assist Petur Knudsen)

• Bookings:

Slovakia: Martin Valjent (56′), Dominik Greif (67′)

Faroe Islands: Áki Samuelsen (64′), Jóannes Danielsen (69′), Andrias Edmundsson (82′)

• Substitutions:

Faroe Islands: Jóannes Bjartalíð for Géza Dávid Turi (65′), Poul Kallsberg for Áki Samuelsen (65′), Adrian Justinussen for Hanus Sørensen (66′), Meinhard Olsen for Petur Knudsen (80′).

Slovakia: Ivan Mesík for Martin Valjent (64′), Robert Boženík for Albert Rusnák (64′), Matúš Bero for Ludovit Reis (84′), Nino Marcelli for David Strelec (84′), Tomáš Bobček for Erik Prekop (90+2′).