Friday September 30th, 2022, was a windy and rainy day in the Faroe Islands, reminding people that the month of October was just one day away with autumn arriving, likely with sometimes rough and perhaps even extreme weather. We took some video footage in Gøta and in Tórshavn although the storm and downpour presented a serious challenge, especially for audio recording. It was indeed one of those days most people prefer to stay indoors.