Still a chance to advance to EHF Euro 2024: Faroe beats Ukraine 33-26

On Wednesday, the men’s national handball team of the Faroes won their home match against Ukraine, scoring 33 goals against the visitors’ 26, after a half-time score of 17-12.

This means the Faroes are currently on 3rd place in their group and still have a shot at qualifying for the EHF Euro 2024 in Germany. The Faroese team are in Group 4 along with Austria, Romania and Ukraine. With all teams having played five matches, Austria is in the lead, being the only team to have won all matches, while Romania and the Faroes each have won two, whereas Ukraine has won just one match so far—against the Faroes in October last year.

On Sunday April 30th the Faroes will be facing Austria in Bregenz, Austria, while Romania will be playing Ukraine in Germany. The weekend’s matches will decide whether or not the Faroes is to qualify for the EHF Euro next year; number one and two in each group will advance, as well as four of the best-performing 3rd place teams.

Faroese goal scorers:

Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu 12 (2)

Óli Mittún 7

Hákun West av Teigum 6

Leivur Mortensen 4

Teis Horn Rasmussen 2

Tróndur Mikkelsen 2