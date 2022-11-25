Splashin’ Thunder — video (audio ON)

Video and audio from the shores of Boðanes, Tórshavn, on November 22nd, 2022 — a day of starkly contrasting colors at times however with dramatically changing weather. We hurried to catch a glimpse of the sunlight playing beautifully on the shores as the ocean waves crashed into the rocks with some truly awe-inspiring sounds. First at the Boðanes beach spot known as Hvíti Sandur where we did most of the video and audio recording. Then we went on to the nearby gorge Boðanesgjógvin and continued for a little while there until light and weather conditions changed for the worse and we called it a day. But again, a truly trance-inducing experience.