Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Tourism & Travel

Speedy recovery continues in air travel as almost 50k pass through Vagar in Q1

By Bui Tyril
Image credits: Visit Faroe Islands.

49,000 people traveled through Vagar Airport in the first quarter of 2022, according to statistics quoted by business umbrella organization House of Industry, indicating an increase of 140 percent on the corresponding period of last year.

In the first quarter of 2021 — a period during which the travel industry was slowly beginning to recover after Covid — a mere 20,000 travelers passed through the terminals of the Faroe Islands’ sole airport.

The total number of passengers arriving and departing via Vagar Airport in 2021 amounted to 240,000, a significant increase on the previous year’s 180,000.

“The Covid shock of 2020 threw back the Faroese tourism business many years,” the House of Industry noted. 

The trend, however, appears to be shifting quickly in the upward direction.

“In the first quarter of 2021, the total number of people traveling via the airport amounted to about a half the number registered 10 years ago,” the organization added. “In the first quarter of the present year, the number of passengers has reached the equivalent level as that of the first quarter of 2015 when the number of air passengers totaled a good 50,000.”

