Thursday, February 23, 2023
Sonny Side videos on ‘bizarre’ Faroese cuisine attract millions of views

Alda Nielsdóttir
Screenshot showing Sonny Side in his video about Faroese cuisine ‘Scary Seafood!! Europe’s Bizarre Food Nation!!’

“One of the most interesting, unique places I have ever been to,” said the famous Sonny Side, host of the 9.73-million subscriber Best Ever Food Review Show on YouTube about the Faroe Islands.

On the Best Ever Food Review Show, Side documents his experience trying different foods from around the world, and this winter he posted a series of videos documenting his trip to the Faroe Islands last year.

“I travel to unique parts of the world on the hunt for the best food each country has to offer and share these stories with you in my videos,” Side, an American living in Vietnam, noted in a description of his YouTube channel.

“Best Ever Food Review Show is the first food review show exploring the unique foods of each country with a fresh point of view and a punchy delivery, encouraging empathy and understanding of other cultures along the way,” he added.

The videos filmed in the Faroes are reportedly his first filmed in Europe.

“It was my goal to come somewhere in Europe that people had not seen a million times before,” Side said. “I believe I achieved that goal.”

Side released four videos on YouTube documenting his experience with Faroese cuisine. During his time on the islands, he went fishing, bird hunting and witnessed the slaughter of whales and sheep.

His videos from the Faroes have, at the time of this writing, been viewed 7.5 million times, as per YouTube statistics.

