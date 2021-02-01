Slideshow: Mount Sornfelli winter photo safari

During the weekend we went on a 4-hour winter photo safari to the summit of mount Sornfelli on the island Streymoy. The skies were blue and clear and the views, needless to say in this case, were both spectacular and breathtaking.

We didn’t bring much equipment as snow and cold winds were bound to take their toll. But we made sure to wear proper warm clothing including good boots and gloves. Take note, however, cold fingers can be a bitch when operating a camera, which can be cumbersome when wearing gloves.

So we took the Oyggjarvegur mountain road from Tórshavn at noon and drove just past Mjørkadalur to park our van there at the exit to the narrow, 3.6-kilometer upper mountain road that leads all the way to what was once a military early warning radar station.

Boy what a trip! The view was absolutely stunning virtually all of the way, making the strenous hiking worth every minute of it. So we took pictures non-stop.

Back in Tórhavn around 4pm we were exhausted yet very pleased with the catch of the day. Below are a few of the photos we got.