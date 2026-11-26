A powerful storm system is battering the Faroe Islands tonight, causing widespread cancellations and delays across air, sea, and land transport, while generating dangerous driving conditions on exposed mountain passes and coastal roads.

According to late-evening measurements from the Faroese Road Authority (Landsverk) on Thursday, gale- and storm-force winds were sweeping across the archipelago. Wind gusts were reaching 34 m/s (storm force) at Høgareyn, 31 m/s at Gjáarskarð, and 30 m/s at Porkerishálsur. Strong gusts between 25 and 29 m/s had also been recorded at Dalavegur to Viðareiði, Heltnin (Oyndarfjarðarvegurin), Norðskálatunnilin, Streymnes, Kollafjørður, Oyggjarvegur near Norðadalsskarð, Velbastaðháls, Brekkan Stóra on Sandoy, Hvalba, and Krambatangi. Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution.

Air travel disruptions

Vágar Airport has experienced major schedule disruptions throughout Thursday:

• Cancellations: Atlantic Airways flight RC456 to Copenhagen (scheduled for 14:30) was cancelled.

• Arrival Delays: Several Thursday flights have been pushed into the early hours of Friday morning, including RC471 from Billund (expected at 00:55), RC453 from Copenhagen (expected at 01:40), and RC9377 from Dublin (expected at 05:50).

• Departure Delays: Atlantic Airways flight RC7376 to Dublin (originally scheduled for 18:55) is delayed until 01:40, while Friday morning’s flight RC401 to Keflavik has already been pushed back from 08:50 to 13:50.

Ferry & bus cancellations

International and domestic maritime travel has also been heavily impacted.

• Smyril Line: The ferry Norröna’s scheduled departure from Tórshavn on Friday, November 27, has been postponed to Saturday, November 28 at 20:00 (check-in 17:00–19:00). Consequently, the return departure from Hirtshals on November 29 has been delayed to Monday, November 30 at 15:00.

• Domestic transport: Public ferry and bus operator SSL suspended evening services across several key routes due to the worsening weather. Bus Route 300 (Tórshavn–Airport–Sørvágur), Route 100 (Tórshavn–Vestmanna), Route 400 (Klaksvík–Tórshavn), and Route 410 (Fuglafjørður–Gøtudalur–Klaksvík) all ceased operations after early evening departures.

• Ferries: Evening sailings on Route 56 (Klaksvík–Kalsoy) and connecting bus Route 506 were cancelled, while Route 7 (Suðuroy–Tórshavn) operated on a heavily reduced and rescheduled timetable, with its 21:15 evening crossing from Tórshavn cancelled.

Iceland tragedy

The storm sweeping over the Faroes is part of the same severe weather system that struck off the east coast of Iceland on Wednesday evening, where the fishing vessel Jökull ÞH299 sank roughly 100 kilometers offshore with 17 crew members on board. While 14 fishermen were rescued in a dramatic operation by the Icelandic Coast Guard and nearby vessels, three crew members tragically lost their lives.

Speaking to Faroe News, an Icelandic sea officer noted that waves reached heights of up to 5 meters alongside 20 m/s winds during the sinking, adding that roughly the same rough sea conditions persist as of Thursday evening.

In response to the tragedy, Faroese Prime Minister Beinir Johannesen sent an official letter of condolence today to Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir. Writing on behalf of the Faroese government and people, Johannesen expressed deep sympathy for the families of the deceased and paid tribute to the courage and skill of the rescue crews, noting the close historical ties between the two seafaring nations and affirming that the Faroe Islands stand with Iceland in its grief.

In Iceland, the sinking has prompted an outpouring of grief alongside relief for the survivors.

“While we received the news we had hoped so deeply to get, what we feared most became a reality for other families,” said Eva Margrét Ásmundsdóttir, whose younger brother survived the incident, sharing her heartbreak for the families of the three men who did not return, according to MBL.is. “Yesterday’s events are a painful reminder of how precious life is and how little in it is to be taken for granted,” she added.