Seven-turbine Porkeri Wind Farm inaugurated

The seven wind turbines that form the Porkeri Wind Farm, the latest and southernmost of the Faroese wind farms, was officially opened on 11th February.

The turbines are installed in the outfield of the village Porkeri on the island Suðuroy in the Faroe Islands.

Each of the turbines — all type E44 from German manufacturer Enercon — has a capacity of 900 kW, according to utility SEV.

“The Porkeri Wind Farm is the first wind farm on Suðuroy and is part of a project including battery and synchronous compensator, which will be added later this year,” SEV stated in a news release.

“Commissioning started in November and thus far, although not operating at full capacity, the wind farm has produced enough energy to supply the entire island for 20 days,” the utility company noted.

The wind farm is expected to produce approximately 20 GWh, which will reduce thermal production by 4,400 tonnes per year, SEV added.