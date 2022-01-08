Scandinavian Airlines suspend scheduled winter flights to Faroe

Scandinavian Airlines, also known as SAS, have announced that they will not be operating scheduled flights between Vagar and Copenhagen over the winter, citing lack of ticket demand. The airline will, however, be reinstating scheduled flights to the Faroe Islands in late March, we’re told.

“Of course it’s not without reason that airlines choose to limit the number of scheduled flights or to stop flying altogether,” Regin I. Jakobsen, CEO of Vagar Airport noted.

“Obviously [the reason for Scandinavian Airlines’ suspension of scheduled flights] is because they’ve received very few bookings [for the route],” Mr. Jakobsen told national broadcaster KvF. He added that “it’s not unusual that the number of bookings would be lower during this time of year.”

Last winter Scandinavian also made a similar decision to temporarily pull their flights between Denmark and Faroe, likewise blaming low demand.

Meanwhile, Faroese national carrier Atlantic Airways has also made adjustments to its flight schedule for the months of January, February and March.

Atlantic Airways CEO Jóhanna á Bergi said on KvF that the number of bookings has been in decline since the discovery and spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The airline, however, will maintain scheduled flights on a daily basis to all its main destinations, according to Ms. á Bergi.