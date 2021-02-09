SAS to resume flights to Faroe Islands in April

Come Easter, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will be resuming its scheduled flights between Copenhagen, Denmark and Vagar, Faroe Islands.

Copenhagen-Vagar is counted among 180 direct routes between Scandinavia and Europe that SAS has scheduled for this spring and summer, according to information released by the airline. However the scheduled flights are on condition that Covid-19 related restrictions will be eased, the carrier announced on February 9th.

As part of the schedule, the first flight to the Faroe Islands will take place on April 1st. During the first two weeks of April, the airline will have two and three flights, respectively, between Copenhagen and Vagar. As of Monday April 12th, flights are scheduled for all days of the week.

As per this plan, SAS will be flying between Vagar and Copenhagen all seven days of the week until November, when the weekly number of flights will be reduced to six, with none scheduled on Saturdays.