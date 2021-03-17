Sandoy undersea tunnel now only 3 km away from breakthrough

A total of 7,619 meters have been bored of the roughly 11 kilometer long subsea tunnel connecting the islands of Streymoy and Sandoy. The road tunnel, set to open around December 2023, will be the Faroe Islands’ fourth undersea tunnel.

This means the remaining stretch to bore is now down to a mere 3,166 meters. After tunnel hole-through, the most critical phase of the construction process has be concluded.

According to Eysturoyar- og Sandoyartunlar, 71 meters were bored last week— 28 from the Sandoy side and 43 from the Streymoy side.

On the Sandoy side, a total 4,052 meters have been bored so far, and the current depth is 130.5 metres. Meanwhile, on the Streymoy side, a total of 3,567 meters have been bored to date, currently at a depth of 154,8 meters.

As per estimates between 300 and 400 cars will be passing through the tunnel on a daily basis once the fixed link to Sandoy has been opened to the public.