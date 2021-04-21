Sandoy undersea tunnel inches closer to breakthrough

More than a total 7.8 kilometers have now been bored of the 10.7km long undersea road tunnel that will provide a fixed link between islands Streymoy and Sandoy.

With less than than 3km remaining for the tunnel construction to reach the breakthrough milestone, one-fifth of a km has been bored over the last four weeks.

Last week a total 35 meters were bored according to tunnel owner and operator Eysturoyar- og Sandoyartunlar; 6m were bored from the Sandoy side and 29m bored from the opposite side.

Up until now just under 3.7km have been bored from the Streymoy side plus over 4.1km from the Sandoy side.

Work on the Sandoy Tunnel started in the summer of 2019 and the giant piece of infrastructure is scheduled to open to the public around December 2023, making it the Faroe Islands’ fourth undersea road tunnel.

Once in operation, between 300 and 400 cars will be passing through the tunnel on a daily basis as per official estimates.