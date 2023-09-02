Sandoy Tunnel set to open in mid-December

The Sandoyartunnilin (Sandoy Tunnel) undersea road tunnel connecting the island Sandoy to Streymoy, the Faroe Islands’ largest island, is poised for completion ahead of schedule, to open by mid-December this year.

“We can’t be 100 percent sure that we’ll achieve this, but that is what we’re aiming for,” Teitur Samuelsen, the CEO of government-held owner and operator Eystur- og Sandoyartunlar, told broadcaster KvF.

With earth works started in 2018, the 10.8-kilometer Sandoy Tunnel will be the longest road tunnel in the Faroes.

According to Mr. Samuelsen, the construction of the giant underwater road piece has generally gone smoothly.

According to official estimates, an average 300 to 400 cars are expected to pass through the new tunnel on a daily basis. The toll fee will be 75 DKK each way, according to Eystur- og Sandoyartunlar.

