Sandoy Tunnel progress report: Less than 200 meters to go

10,590 meters of an estimated total 10,785m of the Sandoy undersea tunnel have now been bored, according to the latest progress report from government-owned tunnel operator Eystur- og Sandoyartunlar.

Since December 13th, 74m have been excavated on the Streymoy side, whereas the drilling process on the Sandoy side has been completed since late November.

Work began on the tunnel in the summer of 2019, with only 195m now remaining until breakthrough, which is expected to be reached early in the new year. With the holiday season fast approaching, meanwhile, workers have gone on Christmas break to resume the construction process in the first week of January.

The Sandoy Tunnel will be the Faroe Islands’ fourth undersea road tunnel — after the Vagar Tunnel (Vágatunnilin) opened in 2002, the Northern Tunnel (Norðoyatunnilin) in 2006 and the Eysturoy Tunnel (Eysturoyartunnilin) in 2020.

In keeping with the construction plan, the Sandoy tunnel is set to open in December 2023, with daily traffic estimated at 300-400 vehicles.