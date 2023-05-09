Sandberg Nielsen wins silver at World Cup to qualify for European Rowing Championships

Faroese rower Sverri Sandberg Nielsen has qualified for the 2023 European Rowing Championships after coming in second place in the men’s single sculler finals at the World Cup in Zagreb, Croatia, which took place this past weekend.

After winning both heat 3 and the quarterfinal on Friday and winning the semifinal on Saturday, Germany’s Oliver Zeidler managed to beat Sandberg Nielsen to the finish line in Sunday’s A-final.

Sandberg Nielsen’s finishing time was 06.49.40, less than three seconds more than Zeidler, who won the final at 06.46.82. In third place came Serbia’s Nikolaj Pimenov at 06.54.48.

This year’s World Cup was Sandberg Nielsen’s first international competition in two years; he came in fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Sandberg Nielsen, who represents Denmark’s national rowing team, was competing with his teammate Bastian Secher for a spot at the European Rowing Championships, which will take place later this month in Slovenia; with Secher ending up in fifth place, Sandberg Nielsen won the qualification.

This was reportedly the first time ever that the Danish national rowing team had two participants in the men’s single sculler final.