Sandberg Nielsen takes silver in men’s single sculler at World Cup II in Switzerland

Faroese rower Sverri Sandberg Nielsen won a silver medal at the World Cup II comptetition in Luzern, Switzerland, finishing second in men’s single sculler, held on May 23rd.

Sandberg Nielsen finished two seconds behind Germany’s Oliver Zeidler, who also came ahead of the Faroese rower at the 2021 European Championships in Varase, Italy back in April.

Norway’s Kjetil Borch finished third at Sunday’s final, four seconds behind Sandberg Nielsen.

“I wasn’t as fast in the beginning as I planned to,” Sandberg Nielsen said after the race, according to a press release from Denmark’s national rowing team, whom he represented. “The first 1,000 meters weren’t as fast as I’d hoped, but I thought I had more to offer in the last half of the race. All in all, I’m very satisfied with my performance in Luzern.”

The now 27-year old Sandberg Nielsen grew up in Miðvágur, however for the past ten years he has lived in Bagsværd, Denmark to focus on competitive rowing. Since then, he has won several international medals, including a gold medal at the 2020 European Rowing Championships in Poland. In just under two months, he will be representing Denmark at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Failing to claim a back-to-back victory at the European Championships this spring, Sandberg Nielsen stated that the race went as well as it could have gone, and that preparing for the Olympics was his main focus.