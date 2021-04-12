Sandberg Nielsen takes silver in men’s single sculler at European Rowing Championships

Faroese rower Sverri Sandberg Nielsen won a silver medal at the 2021 European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy, finishing second in men’s single sculler.

Many were excited to see if Sandberg Nielsen would be able to claim a back-to-back victory this weekend, however he ended up behind Germany’s Oliver Zeidler, who also came ahead of the Faroese rower in the 2019 world championship.

This summer the rower will be representing Denmark at the Tokyo Olympics. It was for this reason that he was not in his best shape this weekend, as preparing for the olympics was his main focus.

“I think it went as well as it could have gone,” Sandberg Nielsen said in an interview with public broadcaster KvF on Monday. “Overall, I think it went pretty well.”

The 27-year old grew up in Miðvágur but has lived in Bagsværd, Denmark for the past ten years to focus on competitive rowing. Since then, he has won several international medals in men’s single sculler, including a silver medal at the 2019 world championship in Austria and a gold medal at the 2020 European Championship in Poland.