Sandberg Nielsen takes second silver medal at World Rowing Cup

Faroese rower Sverri Sandberg Nielsen won his second World Rowing Cup silver medal of the year as he came in second place in the men’s single sculls A final at the World Rowing Cup II in Italy.

After winning both Heat 3 and the quarterfinal on Friday and winning the semifinal on Saturday, Germany’s Oliver Zeidler managed to beat Sandberg Nielsen to the finish line in Sunday’s final in Varese, Italy.

Sandberg Nielsen’s finishing time was 06.39.13, three seconds behind Zeidler, who won the final at 06.36.18, with Japan’s Ryuta Arakawa taking third place at 06.44.16.

In May, Sandberg Nielsen won his first medal of the year at the World Rowing Cup I in Zagreb, Croatia, where he likewise came in second after Zeidler. Later that month, Sandberg Nielsen represented Denmark at the European Rowing Championships in Bled, Slovenia, however without succeeding in claiming a medal.